18. Waves & Sound
Beats
18. Waves & Sound Beats
4PRACTICE PROBLEM
Musicians often tune their instruments before a performance to ensure accurate pitch. Suppose a guitarist tunes his instrument by adjusting two strings to oscillate precisely at 250 Hz. Later, he notices that one of the strings is slightly out of tune and increases its tension. This change results in four beats per second being audible when the two strings vibrate simultaneously. Determine the new frequency of the string with the increased tension.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
254 Hz
B
344 Hz
C
220 Hz
D
328 Hz