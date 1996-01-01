18. Waves & Sound
Beats
18. Waves & Sound Beats
5PRACTICE PROBLEM
A saxophonist detects six beats per second when playing a note on their saxophone and comparing it with a 784 Hz chime. Through adjustments in the position of the mouthpiece (pulling it out), the saxophonist is able to align the frequency with the chime. Determine the initial frequency of the saxophonist's played note.
A saxophonist detects six beats per second when playing a note on their saxophone and comparing it with a 784 Hz chime. Through adjustments in the position of the mouthpiece (pulling it out), the saxophonist is able to align the frequency with the chime. Determine the initial frequency of the saxophonist's played note.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
822 Hz
B
560 Hz
C
870 Hz
D
790 Hz