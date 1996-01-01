17. Periodic Motion
9PRACTICE PROBLEM
A crate executes SHM at the end of a spring with an amplitude of 168 cm and a period of 0.419 s. When t = 0, the crate has maximum displacement and is momentarily at rest. What is the time taken by the block to move from i) 168 cm to 62 cm and ii) 62 cm to 0 cm?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
i) 0.0795s ii) 0.0252s
B
i) 0.0795s ii) 0.1047s
C
i) 0.0660s ii) 0.0387s
D
i) 0.264s ii) 0.155s