17. Periodic Motion
Intro to Simple Harmonic Motion (Horizontal Springs)
8PRACTICE PROBLEM
A cube of mass 2.60 kg is fixed to one end of a perfect spring of k = 190 N/m and placed on a frictionless surface. When t = 0, the spring has its unstretched length while the cube has a velocity of 5.40 m/s in the negative direction. Determine the amplitude and phase angle. Express your answer in the form of a position-time function.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
x = 0.0740m cos(73.0t + π/2)
B
x = 0.632m cos(8.55t + π/2)
C
x = 46.1m cos(0.117t + π/2)
D
x = 0.394m cos(0.0137t + π/2)
E
x = 1.58m cos(8.55t + π)
F
x = 0.0217m cos(0.117t + π)
G
x = 0.632m cos(8.55t + π)