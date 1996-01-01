17. Periodic Motion
Intro to Simple Harmonic Motion (Horizontal Springs)
17. Periodic Motion Intro to Simple Harmonic Motion (Horizontal Springs)
10PRACTICE PROBLEM
There are various methods of determining the spring force constant of a spring. One method involves measuring the mass and oscillation times for the mass. In one setup, you use a mass of 0.820 kg and measure the time it takes the mass to move from a point -A to the next instance it comes back to this same point to be 3.2 s. What is the force constant for the spring?
There are various methods of determining the spring force constant of a spring. One method involves measuring the mass and oscillation times for the mass. In one setup, you use a mass of 0.820 kg and measure the time it takes the mass to move from a point -A to the next instance it comes back to this same point to be 3.2 s. What is the force constant for the spring?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
331 N/m
B
4.70 N/m
C
0.748 N/m
D
0.503 N/m
E
3.16 N/m
F
493 N/m