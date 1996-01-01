7. Friction, Inclines, Systems
Kinetic Friction
13PRACTICE PROBLEM
Emily bought a Christmas ornament ball made of metal. The ball had a diameter of 0.3 meters. The ball fell from a height of 2.5 m while decorating. How long will the ball take to fall from this height?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
0.61 s
B
0.71 s
C
0.55 s
D
0.78 s