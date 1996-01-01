7. Friction, Inclines, Systems
Kinetic Friction
7. Friction, Inclines, Systems Kinetic Friction
14PRACTICE PROBLEM
A cylindrically shaped rocket of radius 1.25 m travels horizontally through the earth's atmosphere. The rocket's drag coefficient, determined experimentally in a wind tunnel, is 0.28. Calculate the thrust produced by the rocket engine in order to travel at a constant speed of 175 m/s in a region of the atmosphere where the air density is 0.825 kg/m3.
A cylindrically shaped rocket of radius 1.25 m travels horizontally through the earth's atmosphere. The rocket's drag coefficient, determined experimentally in a wind tunnel, is 0.28. Calculate the thrust produced by the rocket engine in order to travel at a constant speed of 175 m/s in a region of the atmosphere where the air density is 0.825 kg/m3.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
9.92 × 103 N
B
1.74 × 104 N
C
2.11 × 104 N
D
6.21 × 104 N