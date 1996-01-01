7. Friction, Inclines, Systems
Kinetic Friction
12PRACTICE PROBLEM
A bead of radius 2.0 mm is thrown with an initial speed of v in castor oil at a temperature of 25°C (η = 585 × 10-3 Pa•s, ρ=958 kg/m3). Determine the maximum speed of the bead at which the bead will encounter linear drag.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
0.15 m/s
B
0.30 m/s
C
2.4 m/s
D
6.5 m/s