21. Kinetic Theory of Ideal Gases
The Ideal Gas Law
3PRACTICE PROBLEM
The triple point for carbon dioxide occurs at -57°C and 5.2 atm. The pressure of a gas sample at this triple point is 3.8 atm. If the volume does not change, determine the pressure of the gas sample at the boiling point of nitrogen.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
1.35 atm
B
10.7 atm
C
1.11 atm
D
1.85 atm
E
13.1 atm