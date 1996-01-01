21. Kinetic Theory of Ideal Gases
The Ideal Gas Law
2PRACTICE PROBLEM
Fixed-volume containers can be used as thermometers. The temperature of a sample is reported in terms of absolute pressure. If such a thermometer displays an absolute pressure of 420 mm Hg at the triple point of carbon dioxide (CO2), determine the pressure displayed at the boiling point of ethanol.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
307 mm Hg
B
575 mm Hg
C
258 mm Hg
D
683 mm Hg
E
6422 mm Hg