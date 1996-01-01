33. Geometric Optics
Thin Lens And Lens Maker Equations
33. Geometric Optics Thin Lens And Lens Maker Equations
14PRACTICE PROBLEM
We use concentrated laser light in laser spectroscopy to make atoms or molecules do something special — called 'excitation'. This special state can help us understand more about these atoms or molecules. Imagine you're creating a setup for this kind of experiment. You're using a red laser that emits light with a wavelength of 633 nm. In your setup, what you want to study is placed 1.0 m away from a lens. Your calculations tell you that the laser light must be narrowed down to a 0.5 mm in diameter spot. With this in mind, what is the smallest diameter your lens can be to achieve this?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
3.1 mm
B
5.3 mm
C
7.9 mm
D
9.4 mm