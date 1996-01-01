33. Geometric Optics
Thin Lens And Lens Maker Equations
33. Geometric Optics Thin Lens And Lens Maker Equations
13PRACTICE PROBLEM
An engineer is working on an optical communications system and wants to focus a light beam from a semiconductor laser diode (that has a wavelength of λ = 1310 nm) to a specific spot that has a diameter of 50 μm on a photodiode which is located 5.0 cm behind a lens. Determine what has to be the minimum diameter value for this particular lens.
An engineer is working on an optical communications system and wants to focus a light beam from a semiconductor laser diode (that has a wavelength of λ = 1310 nm) to a specific spot that has a diameter of 50 μm on a photodiode which is located 5.0 cm behind a lens. Determine what has to be the minimum diameter value for this particular lens.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
1.6 mm
B
2.5 mm
C
3.2 mm
D
6.4 mm