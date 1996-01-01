35. Special Relativity
Inertial Reference Frames
35. Special Relativity Inertial Reference Frames
112PRACTICE PROBLEM
A rectangular prism has a length of 50 cm, a width of 25 cm, and a height of 10 cm when it is at rest with respect to an inertial frame, S. The density of the rectangular prism is 2640 kg/m 3. Determine the density of the rectangular prism when it is moving in a straight line parallel to its length at a speed of 0.75c with respect to the frame S.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
2640 kg/m3
B
3000 kg/m3
C
3600 kg/m3
D
4000 kg/m3