35. Special Relativity
Inertial Reference Frames
113PRACTICE PROBLEM
Consider a positron moving at a constant speed of 0.99999965 c along a 4.5 km linear underground tunnel. What is the length of the tunnel as measured in the reference frame of the positron?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
0.45 m
B
3.8 m
C
19 m
D
1.7 km