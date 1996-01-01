35. Special Relativity
Inertial Reference Frames
35. Special Relativity Inertial Reference Frames
111PRACTICE PROBLEM
When flying, the captain of a spaceship measures the length of its spaceship to be 135 m. However, when the spaceship is in close proximity to the planet Mars, a scientist on Mars measures its length to be 114 m. Calculate the speed of the spaceship in terms of c.
When flying, the captain of a spaceship measures the length of its spaceship to be 135 m. However, when the spaceship is in close proximity to the planet Mars, a scientist on Mars measures its length to be 114 m. Calculate the speed of the spaceship in terms of c.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
0.22 c
B
0.34 c
C
0.48 c
D
0.54 c