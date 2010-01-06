24. Electric Force & Field; Gauss' Law
Electric Field
35PRACTICE PROBLEM
A 20 g non-conducting cuboid lying at rest on a 25 degrees incline has a total charge of 8.0 × 10-6 C. The friction coefficients between the cuboid and the incline are µs = 0.15 and µk = 0.080. If the setup lies in a horizontal electric field, what least electric field strength is required to keep the cuboid from sliding?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
8.3 × 103 N/C
B
7.3 × 103 N/C
C
1.7 × 103 N/C
D
1.6 × 104 N/C