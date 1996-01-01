35. Special Relativity
Inertial Reference Frames
129PRACTICE PROBLEM
The electron of a singly ionized helium ion is exited to a higher state by absorption of electromagnetic radiation. The energy of this electron moving in a circular planar orbit is -3.4 eV. Determine the electron's angular momentum.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
1.01 × 10-34 kg•m2/s
B
2.11 × 10-34 kg•m2/s
C
3.17 × 10-34 kg•m2/s
D
4.22 × 10-34 kg•m2/s