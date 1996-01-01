35. Special Relativity
Inertial Reference Frames
130PRACTICE PROBLEM
Consider a hydrogen-like atom with a nuclear charge of Z = 3. i) Calculate the energy of the electron in the first excited state of this hydrogen-like atom. ii) Calculate the ratio of the energy of the electron in the first excited state of this hydrogen-like atom to the energy of the electron in the first excited state of a hydrogen atom.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
i) -6.04 eV
ii) r = 4
B
i) -6.04 eV
ii) r = 2
C
i) -30.6 eV
ii) r = 9
D
i) -30.6 eV
ii) r = 3
