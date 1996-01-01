22. The First Law of Thermodynamics
First Law of Thermodynamics
22. The First Law of Thermodynamics First Law of Thermodynamics
7PRACTICE PROBLEM
At a temperature of 30 °C, a rubber balloon is filled with 3 moles of helium. The balloon is left out in the sun to expand. Helium absorbs 1000 J of heat and does 800 J of work on the rubber. Determine the final temperature (Tf) of helium.
At a temperature of 30 °C, a rubber balloon is filled with 3 moles of helium. The balloon is left out in the sun to expand. Helium absorbs 1000 J of heat and does 800 J of work on the rubber. Determine the final temperature (Tf) of helium.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Tf = 34.0 °C
B
Tf = 35.3 °C
C
Tf = 38.6 °C
D
Tf = 46.0 °C