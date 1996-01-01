22. The First Law of Thermodynamics
First Law of Thermodynamics
8PRACTICE PROBLEM
During a laboratory experiment, a student uses a piston-cylinder assembly initially containing 10 cm3 of an ideal gas. The cylinder is heated with an electric resistor to maintain constant pressure of the expanding gas. The net energy added to the gas by heat is 5 J and the pressure sensor inside the cylinder indicates a value of 3 × 105 Pa. Find the work done by the gas if the volume of the cylinder is doubled.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
W = 3 J
B
W = 6 J
C
W = 8 J
D
W = 9 J