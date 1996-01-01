36. Special Relativity
Inertial Reference Frames
60PRACTICE PROBLEM
A quantum oscillator with a mass of m obeys the wave function ψ(y) = By2 exp (−y²/b²) for all permissible energy levels where E = 0. Determine the most likely position(s) to find the particle.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
y = ±b
B
y = ±b/2
C
y = ±1/b
D
y = ±2/b