61PRACTICE PROBLEM
What fraction of the typical nuclear radius (5.0 fm) can a proton, confined within the nuclear potential well with an energy of En = -12 MeV, penetrate into the classically forbidden region? Consider the top of the well is at 0 MeV.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
0.36
B
3.8
C
0.26
D
1.3