36. Special Relativity
Inertial Reference Frames
59PRACTICE PROBLEM
The wave function that describes the state of the particle when it's in the second energy level (n=2) is given by:Ψ2(x)=A2xe−x2/2b2 . Find the value of the normalization constant A2 in terms of b.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
√(2) / b3/2 π1/4
B
√(4) / b1/2π1/4
C
√(2) /b1/2 / π3/4
D
√(4) /b 2π3/4