24. Electric Force & Field; Gauss' Law
Coulomb's Law (Electric Force)
7PRACTICE PROBLEM
Two charged copper balls are 55.0 cm apart. The mass of each ball is 0.0200 kg. Electrons are transferred from one ball to the other until the spheres experience an attractive force of 7500 N. Express the transferred electrons as a fraction of the total electrons in one ball. Treat the charged balls like point charges.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
5.72 × 10-10
B
1.66 × 10-8
C
5.22 × 10-9
D
5.72 × 10-7
E
1.66 × 10-10