24. Electric Force & Field; Gauss' Law
Coulomb's Law (Electric Force)
Two equally charged miniature steel ball bearings are positioned on insulating holders. The holders' separation is 16.0 cm. The balls repel each other with 5.0 × 10-19 N. Determine the number of extra electrons on each ball.
A
a fraction of an electron
B
7450 electrons
C
18600 electrons
D
3 electrons
E
1.13 × 1011 electrons