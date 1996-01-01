35. Special Relativity
139PRACTICE PROBLEM
Arcturus and Procyon A are two of the brightest stars in the night sky. Arcturus has a radius of 25.4 RSun and an effective temperature of T. Procyon A has a radius of 2.05 RSun and an effective temperature of 6530 K. Assume that the two stars act similarly to an ideal blackbody and that Procyon A emits a total power 500 times greater than Arcturus. i) Calculate Arcturus's temperature. ii) Express the peak intensity wavelength of Arcturus in terms of the peak intensity wavelength of Procyon A.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
i) 1652 K
ii) λmax, Arcturus = 3.90 λmax, Procyon A
B
i) 2591 K
ii) λmax, Arcturus = 2.51 λmax, Procyon A
C
i) 3100 K
ii) λmax, Arcturus = 2.10 λmax, Procyon A
D
i) 4861 K
ii) λmax, Arcturus = 1.34 λmax, Procyon A
