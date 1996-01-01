Arcturus and Procyon A are two of the brightest stars in the night sky. Arcturus has a radius of 25.4 R Sun and an effective temperature of T. Procyon A has a radius of 2.05 R Sun and an effective temperature of 6530 K. Assume that the two stars act similarly to an ideal blackbody and that Procyon A emits a total power 500 times greater than Arcturus. i) Calculate Arcturus's temperature. ii) Express the peak intensity wavelength of Arcturus in terms of the peak intensity wavelength of Procyon A.