35. Special Relativity
Inertial Reference Frames
35. Special Relativity Inertial Reference Frames
138PRACTICE PROBLEM
A hotplate emits a continuous spectrum and has its peak intensity wavelength at 610 nm. Calculate the absolute temperature of the hotplate, assuming that it acts as a blackbody.
A hotplate emits a continuous spectrum and has its peak intensity wavelength at 610 nm. Calculate the absolute temperature of the hotplate, assuming that it acts as a blackbody.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
1.77 × 10 3 K
B
2.10 × 10 3 K
C
2.90 × 10 3 K
D
4.75 × 10 3 K