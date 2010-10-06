35. Special Relativity
Inertial Reference Frames
140PRACTICE PROBLEM
A hamster of mass 100 g lives in a cage of length 2.0 m, width 0.75 m, and height 0.50 m. Assume that the hamster runs only along a straight line that is parallel to the 2.0 m side of the cage and to the x-axis. i) Calculate the maximum uncertainty in the hamster position. ii) Calculate the minimum uncertainty in the hamster's velocity.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
i) Δx = 0.50 m
ii) ΔVx = 10.6 × 10-34 m/s
B
i) Δx = 0.75 m
ii) ΔVx = 7.04 × 10-34 m/s
C
i) Δx = 1.0 m
ii) ΔVx = 5.28 × 10-34 m/s
D
i) Δx = 2.0 m
ii) ΔVx = 2.64 × 10-34 m/s
