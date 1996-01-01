7. Friction, Inclines, Systems
Kinetic Friction
10PRACTICE PROBLEM
Write the expression of the initial acceleration of a body of mass m thrown vertically upward with an initial speed equal to triple of its terminal speed. Express your answer as a multiple of the gravitational acceleration g.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
a = -10 g
B
a = -3 g
C
a = 3 g
D
a = 9 g