Consider a 300 g object that has an initial velocity of 2.0 m/s in the positive x-direction at t = 0 s. If a force of F x = (6+2t) N, where t is in seconds, is applied to the object in the x-direction between t = 0 s and t = 4 s, how fast will the object be in the x-direction by t = 4 s?