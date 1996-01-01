24. Electric Force & Field; Gauss' Law
15PRACTICE PROBLEM
A -15.00 μC point charge is placed at the center of a hollow, metallic spherical shell. The shell has an internal radius of 34.00 cm and an external radius of 35.00 cm. Initially, the hollow shell carries a charge density of 18.00 μC/m2 uniformly spread over its surface. Calculate the new surface charge density (σnew) of the shell.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
σnew = 8.25 μC/m2
B
σnew = 12.50 μC/m2
C
σnew = 15.00 μC/m2
D
σnew = 18.00 μC/m2