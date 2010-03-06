21. Kinetic Theory of Ideal Gases
The Ideal Gas Law
11PRACTICE PROBLEM
The service ceiling is the maximum operating altitude of an aircraft. A military helicopter has a service ceiling of 8,000 m, where the air temperature is -36.9°C, and the density equals 0.53 kg/m^3. At that altitude, what is the atmospheric pressure (p)?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
p = 36.1 Pa
B
p = 5.6 × 103 Pa
C
p = 3.6 × 104 Pa
D
p = 4.2 × 104 Pa