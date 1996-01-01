As you near an intersection on your bicycle, which weighs 12 kg, traveling at a speed of 8.0 m/s, you find yourself 30 m from the intersection just as the traffic light switches to yellow. Anticipating that the yellow light will last for 5.0 s, and considering the intersection spans 20 m across, you decide to increase your pedaling effort to ensure a safe passage. Considering your mass of 60 kg and your ability to apply a forward force of 150 N through pedaling, can you successfully navigate the entirety of the intersection before the light turns red?
The bicycle can cover exactly 51 m in 5.0 s, just enough to clear the intersection.
The bicycle can cover 66 m in 5.0 s, more than enough to clear the intersection.
The bicycle cannot cover more than 47 m in 5.0 s.
The bicycle will overshoot the intersection, covering more than 70 m in 5.0 s.