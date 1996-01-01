6. Intro to Forces (Dynamics)
Forces & Kinematics
16PRACTICE PROBLEM
A car traveling at a speed of 20 m/s approaches a red light and comes to a stop over a distance of 30 m along a flat road. If the mass of the car is 1000 kg, determine the average retarding force acting on the car to bring it to a stop.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
-1.50×102 N
B
-3.00×102 N
C
-3.33×103 N
D
-6.67×103 N