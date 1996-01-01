A climber, Mike, decides to perform a controlled descent off a bridge using a static rope. The static rope, while having minimal elasticity, is designed to absorb some energy during falls or sudden loads. Mike steps off the bridge and is allowed to fall freely for a distance of 25.0 m before the static rope begins to slow his descent. The rope stretches 0.30 m to safely decelerate Mike to a stop. Calculate the average force exerted on Mike by the static rope during deceleration. Express your answer in multiples of Mike's weight, assuming the force exerted by the rope is constant.