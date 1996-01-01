30. Induction and Inductance
Inductors
30. Induction and Inductance Inductors
8PRACTICE PROBLEM
Oscillating circuits are helpful as detectors of oscillating signals. A detector that operates based on an LC circuit uses a 20 mH inductor. What is the capacitance value of the capacitor that needs to be integrated into this circuit to detect a 540 Hz signal?
Oscillating circuits are helpful as detectors of oscillating signals. A detector that operates based on an LC circuit uses a 20 mH inductor. What is the capacitance value of the capacitor that needs to be integrated into this circuit to detect a 540 Hz signal?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
4.3 µF
B
2.3 mF
C
4.7 mF
D
8.7 µF