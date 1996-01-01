30. Induction and Inductance
Inductors
9PRACTICE PROBLEM
The circuit below is used to study current flowing through an inductor. After a sufficiently long time in position a, the switch is moved from a to b at a time t = 0 s. At what value of t does maximum current in the inductor occur?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
0.27 ms
B
0.55 ms
C
1.1 ms
D
2.2 ms