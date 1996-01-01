8. Centripetal Forces & Gravitation
Centripetal Forces
8. Centripetal Forces & Gravitation
17PRACTICE PROBLEM
A child is playing with a yo-yo, which has a mass of 0.5 kg and is attached to a string that is 60 cm long. The child has set the yo-yo into motion by swinging it in a vertical circle. When the yo-yo is at an angle of 45° from the highest point on the circle, the tension in the string is measured to be 25 N. What is the speed of the yo-yo at this instant? Assume that there is negligible air resistance and no loss of energy due to friction.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
8.12 m/s
B
5.84 m/s
C
3.29 m/s
D
4.61 m/s