A tech company designs a new rotational governor for The Great Inventor's Fair. The governor consists of a mass of 25 g attached to a spring with a spring constant of 12 N/m and relaxed length of 0.5R, where R is 10 cm. Using the spring force F sp = k(r-L), where k is the spring constant measured in N/m, and L is the relaxed length of the spring, determine the critical angular velocity in rpm. Ignore gravity.

Hint: Rotational governors are used to control the speed of an elevator and prevent it from moving too quickly or free-falling in the event of a malfunction. The emergency brake activates when the metal blocks (as shown in the figure) reach a distance r = R from the center of rotation.



