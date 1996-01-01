A paint-filled bucket with a tiny hole at the bottom is suspended from a rope. Suppose the bucket is initially at rest, but then it is given a disturbance that sets it in a circular motion (conical pendulum). The hole allows the paint to gradually drip out of the bucket, while the rope traces a cone's surface. Derive an expression for the angular velocity ω of the bucket in terms of L and r where L is the length of the rope suspending the paint-filled bucket, and r is the radius of the circle traced out by the bucket as it moves in a circular motion.