8. Centripetal Forces & Gravitation
Centripetal Forces
16PRACTICE PROBLEM
A paint-filled bucket with a tiny hole at the bottom is suspended from a rope. Suppose the bucket is initially at rest, but then it is given a disturbance that sets it in a circular motion (conical pendulum). The hole allows the paint to gradually drip out of the bucket, while the rope traces a cone's surface. Derive an expression for the angular velocity ω of the bucket in terms of L and r where L is the length of the rope suspending the paint-filled bucket, and r is the radius of the circle traced out by the bucket as it moves in a circular motion.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
w = g / ((L2 - r2)1/2)
B
w = [2g / ((L2 - r2)1/2)]1/2
C
w = [g / ((L2 - r2)1/2)]1/2
D
w = 4[g / ((L2 - r2)1/2)]1/2