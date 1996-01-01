Two residences, Ion Residences (located upstream) and Omega residences (located downstream) are located along the riverside as shown. The distance between the two residences is 1800 m. Diego and Paul must make round trips between the two residences, starting from the Ion Residences. Paul is paddling a canoe at a constant speed of 4.50 km/h relative to the water in the river. On the other hand, Diego walks on the riverside at a constant speed of 3.7 km/h. The velocity of the stream in the river is 2.60 km/hr in the direction from Ion to Omega. How long will it take for Paul and Diego to make the round trip?



