4. 2D Kinematics Intro to Relative Velocity
7PRACTICE PROBLEM
Mike is excited to try his boat which is given by his father as a gift on his birthday. The river is flowing 0.95 m/s west. As it is his first time driving a boat, he carefully drives the boat with a velocity of 0.30 m/s on the northwest direction. Calculate the velocity of the boat relative to the river.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
0.95 m/s, 29.05° north of east
B
0.89 m/s, 11.24° north of west
C
0.39 m/s, 26.32° north of west
D
0.77 m/s, 15.84° north of east