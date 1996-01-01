6. Intro to Forces (Dynamics)
Forces & Kinematics
7PRACTICE PROBLEM
A charged sphere of mass 150 g initially at rest is accelerated by the mean of a vertical electric force of magnitude 6.5 N. When the sphere reaches a height (h) of 0.50 m the electric force becomes zero. Calculate the maximum distance reached by the sphere above the height h. Ignore air resistance.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
0.30 m
B
0.59 m
C
0.86 m
D
1.7 m