6. Intro to Forces (Dynamics)
Forces & Kinematics
6. Intro to Forces (Dynamics) Forces & Kinematics
6PRACTICE PROBLEM
A 450 kg spaceship accelerates vertically upward on the surface of Mars. The amount of force produced by the spaceship engine is 2.5 × 104 N. Ignore the effect of resistive forces. Calculate the spaceship's vertical acceleration. The gravitational acceleration on Mars is 3.72 m/s2.
A 450 kg spaceship accelerates vertically upward on the surface of Mars. The amount of force produced by the spaceship engine is 2.5 × 104 N. Ignore the effect of resistive forces. Calculate the spaceship's vertical acceleration. The gravitational acceleration on Mars is 3.72 m/s2.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
14.9 m/s2
B
36.9 m/s2
C
51.8 m/s2
D
55.6 m/s2