8PRACTICE PROBLEM
A missile encounters four forces during a purely vertical flight: gravity, propulsion, and aerodynamic forces- lift and drag. Using the equations that model the launch of a missile, find an expression for the magnitude of missile velocity at an altitude 2h if aerodynamic forces are ignored.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
v = 4{h[(FT/m) + g]}1/4
B
v = 4{h[(FT/m) + g]}1/2
C
v = 2{h[(FT/m) - g]}1/2
D
v = {h(FT - g)}1/2