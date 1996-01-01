7. Friction, Inclines, Systems
Inclined Planes with Friction
9PRACTICE PROBLEM
As shown in the figure, a bar is welded to a vertical hoop of diameter 0.50 m between points A and B located on the rim. B is the lowest point of the rim. The bar makes an angle θ with the line joining the center of the hoop O and B. A small box placed on A can slide from rest on this frictionless bar. Determine the time required for the box to slide from point A to point B.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
0.32 s
B
[0.32 cos (θ)] s
C
0.25 s
D
[0.25 sin (θ)] s