7. Friction, Inclines, Systems
Inclined Planes with Friction
8PRACTICE PROBLEM
A box initially moving on a flat and smooth surface with a speed of 1.00 m/s is projected downward along a frictionless inclined plane. The incline makes an angle of 5.00° with the horizontal. At the end of the incline, the box's speed is increased to 5.00 m/s. Calculate the distance traveled by the box along the incline.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
2.34 m
B
10.3 m
C
14.0 m
D
56.1 m