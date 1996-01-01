30. Induction and Inductance
Faraday's Law
12PRACTICE PROBLEM
The figure given shows a conductor pq in contact with metal rails mp and nq with a uniform magnetic field of 0.650 T around it, perpendicular to the plane of the figure. Find the direction of current flow in the conductor.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
from q to p
B
from p to q
C
both A and B
D
None of these