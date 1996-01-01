In a Physics experiment, a spring is stretched into a square loop of perimeter 200 cm using four rods and is placed in a uniform magnetic field of 0.8T oriented parallel to the axis of the loop. Its perimeter varies with time, decreasing at a rate of 18.0 cm/s as the rods are moved closer to each other. The magnetic field is oriented parallel to the axis of the square loop. Determine the direction of the induced current relative to an observer viewing in the direction of the magnetic field.



