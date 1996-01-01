30. Induction and Inductance
Faraday's Law
11PRACTICE PROBLEM
A 100 turns circular coil has a radius of 30 cm. It is placed in a uniform 2.1 T magnetic field. The orientation of the coil's plane relative to the magnetic field is changed from 35 degrees to 85 degrees in 0.0800 s. Calculate the mean induced emf in the coil.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
33.46 V
B
21.20 V
C
43.46 V
D
40.45 V